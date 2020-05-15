Joint Greenville Business Recovery Task Force releases initial recommendations for reopening business

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Joint Greenville Business Task Force released their recommendations for reopening businesses and organizations amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The task force is a joint effort between the City of Greenville, Greenville County, the Greenville Chamber and the Greenville Area Development Corporation to provide a blueprint for reopening Greenville.

Among the task force’s recommendations is a ten goal plan to reopen businesses in the area:

Goal 1: Implement “Greater Greenville Pledge” communications plan

Goal 2: Create financial and other tools to respond to ongoing business needs

Goal 3: Establish a single point of contact for accurate, updated information

Goal 4: Improve access to PPE for all businesses and non-profit organizations

Goal 5: Produce industry-specific videos and other educational materials using subject matter experts

Goal 6: Expand information access to diverse populations

Goal 7: Develop strategy to restore travel and tourism

Goal 8: Develop ambassador program to support implementation of task force goals

Goal 9: Access contemporary trends/concerns prompted by COVID-19’s potential impacts on current and future office environments

Goal 10: Position Greenville community to respond quickly to future economic and community crisis events

For full details on the task force’s timeline for these goals and which task force partners are responsible click here.