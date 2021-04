SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Spartanburg County Solicitor said a man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison after a fatal shooting in February 2019.

Robert Anthony Owens, 30, pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter.

Owens shot Antuwan Shippy, 21, of Pacolet, to death on Dogwood Circle on February 7, 2019.

Owens will serve 85 percent of his prison sentence before he is eligible for release, according to the solicitor’s office.