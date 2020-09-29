Kingdom Connected Investments owners sentenced to prison

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – The owners of a local real estate company were sentenced to years behind bars Tuesday, and ordered to pay millions in restitution to their victims.

The case is one 7 News has followed since 2017, after victims contacted us about a scheme regarding a Christian based real estate company called Kingdom Connected Investments.

On Tuesday, the owners of Kingdom Connected Investments, Michael and Dana Roush, faced a judge and more than a dozen victim during their sentencing hearing in Anderson County.

The judge sentenced Dana to 136 months in federal prison and Michael to 78 months behind bars. The pair were also ordered to pay $2 million in restitution to victims.

Dana also pleaded guilty to a second indictment of embezzling $10,000 from the Postal Workers Union, which was connected to her previous employer.

While Michael and Dana apologized to their victims, the court allowed many of them to share their emotional stories of heartbreak and financial ruin due to the couple’s actions.

According to U.S. Attorney Bill Watkins, although Michael was considered the mastermind behind the scheme, he received less jail time because he immediately accepted responsibility, while Dana instead went to trial.

Michael pleaded guilty to mail fraud, but Dana was found guilty of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and equity skimming during a jury trial in Greenville County in 2018.

Reports show that KCI received $2.6 million from buyers while paying only $1.4 million in mortgage payments. Federal agents were able to track down 260 victims involving 130 properties spanning both Carolinas and Georgia.