Laurel and Hardy recovery efforts different from property to property

MARIETTA, SC (WSPA) — Recovery efforts in the Laurel and Hardy community are different from person to person and property to property.

Timothy Rude no longer has a home in which to live. His trailer was smashed to pieces when the 200-yard-wide tornado tossed it like a rag doll with him and his cat, Kitty, inside.

Rude is now trying to keep smiling through the recovery effort, living in a tent he has pitched on his property.

“I’m trying to raise money to get a new trailer,” he said. “But I have to get all these trees out of here before I can get a trailer in here.”

He, like many in the neighborhood, is amazed nobody was killed by the 120-mile-per-hour winds that blew a hole through the quiet community.

Next door, though, Ken Rabold and his wife, Lauréé, have slightly more: Although the roof of their quaint red home was damaged, they have an RV to stay in. That RV is damaged from the storm, too, but it the couple does not want to leave.

“The biggest surprise was knowing what it looked like when you went to bed and seeing what it looked like when the sun came up,” Ken Rabold said.

Rabold said two things from the experience stick in his mind more than others.

First, his wife helped console their neighbor, who had been trapped under rubble, for more than an hour until EMTs were able to assist. The second is less impressive, but still memorable to Rabold.

“I was walking around in the debris with a flashlight,” he said,” and the cat was following me around. I found that kind of strange. That’s going to stick with me for a while.”