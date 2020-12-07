Laurens County deputies take wanted suspect into custody

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — Laurens County deputies confirmed they took a wanted suspect out of Greenville into custody Monday afternoon.

In a post on their Facebook page, the sheriff’s office said they were searching in the area of Curry’s Lake Road and North Old Laurens Road in Gray Court for the suspect.

No further details regarding the suspect are available at this time.

Ed Murray, Director of Public Relations for Laurens County Schools District 55, confirmed Gray Court-Owings Elementary & Middle School was on lockdown as law enforcement searched nearby.

Deputies have asked people to stay away from the general area while they search.