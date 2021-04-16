Laurens County officials work to resolve litter problem

LAURENS CO., S.C. (WSPA) – The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in reducing the litter issue county wide.

Jessica Cheek lives on one of the most trashed roads in Laurens County.

“I pick trash up every day out of my yard,” Cheek said.

It’s a routine Cheek says she wants to live without.

“It just upsets me. I was raised not to litter,” she said.

From empty beer bottles to plastic wrappers, she says people dumping their trash in front of her house is a major issue.

“I just think it’s very disrespectful, you know, just love our county and take care of it and make it beautiful where people want to come and live,” Cheek said.

It’s not just in her yard. It’s become a big problem all across Laurens County.

Resident Taylor Bennett said, “I never really noticed at first how bad it was because I would always commute to work one way and back, I never really noticed how bad it was.”

The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office says inmates picked up 7,000 lbs. of litter in the last 10 days.

They’ve now become very vocal about the issue, asking residents to help make Laurens more beautiful by putting trash where it belongs.

Cheek says these efforts mean a lot to her, “I’m very encouraged that they’re making an effort to clean up our county and especially this road. This is my home now and I’d just like to see it clean.”

If you witness someone dumping their trash or you know of an area that’s especially cluttered, the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office is asking you to report it immediately.