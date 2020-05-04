Laurens County School District 55 announces graduation plans

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Laurens Couny School District 55 announced their graduation plans Monday morning.

According to a release from the school district, graduation for the class of 2020 will be held on June 4 at 10:00 a.m. on the football field at K.C. Hanna Stadium. All graduating seniors and their parents/guardians will be given further instructions regarding guidelines for the ceremony.

Anyone who does not receive a ticket from a graduating senior is invited to watch a live stream of the graduation.

Additionally, June 6 is reserved as a backup date for graduation in the event of severe weather on June 4.

Graduating seniors are not required to take part in the ceremony and may ask to have their diplomas mailed to them instead. The school district said they will follow all social distancing requirements throughout graduation and will have face masks as part of the graduation regalia.

All guests at the ceremony will also be required to wear face masks.

“While this is not how we planned to end the school year, we are grateful for the partnership of schools and families during these unprecedented times,” said Dr. Ameca Thomas, Assistant Superintendent for Teaching and Learning (and Superintendent-Elect for 2020-2021).