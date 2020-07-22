Laurens County School District 55 finalizes reopening plans

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — The board of trustees of Laurens County School District 55 met Tuesday to finalize reopening plans for the 2020 school year.

In a news release, the school district announced several changes to support the reopening plans presented by Superintendent Dr. Ameca Thomas. Additionally, the board approved a new calendar that moves the first day of school for students to September 8.

Superintendent Thomas said “The additional time prior to the start of school gives us the best chance of returning to face-to-face instruction for five (5) days each week.”

Five day a week face-to-face instruction is one of three reopening plans available for students not choosing the Laurens County Virtual Academy option.

The board approved three options for reopening dependent on the status of COVID-19 pandemic in Laurens County.

Laurens County is currently in the ‘high’ risk zone, according to DHEC, and as a result school would be in an eLearning environment for all students. If the risk of COVID-19 is ‘moderate,’ students could attend class for face-to-face teaching two days each week and eLearning for the reminder of the week. In the ‘moderate’ option students would be split into Green and Gold groups based on the first letter of their last name to determine which days they would physically attend school. Students would either physically attend school on Monday and Tuesday or Thursday and Friday, with all students doing eLearning on Wednesday.

When DHEC determines the risk level in Laurens County to be ‘low’ schools will open for full face-to-face instruction five days per week.

Registration for the Laruens Virtual Academy remains open through July 24.