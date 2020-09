LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a stolen fire truck.

According to the sheriff’s office, the truck (seen above) was stolen from the Gray Court Fire Department on Dove Road between 10 p.m. Thursday night and 9:30 a.m. Friday morning.

Anyone with information regarding the truck’s location is asked to call Crime Stoppers to report anonymously 864-68-CRIME or Laurens County Dispatch 864-984-2523.