LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — Laurens District 55 High School will move all students and staff to eLearning for the final two days before spring break.

According to Laurens County School District #55 Superintendent Dr. Ameca Thomas, the high school reported a total of 99 staff and students were out for COVID related reasons as of Wednesday morning.

“Students in all other LCSD 55 schools will continue to attend face-to-face,” Dr. Thomas said.