LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — Laurens County School District 55 shut down the Raider football program for the remainder of the season Wednesday due to COVID-19.

According to the school district, a member of the program tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday. The individual was not symptomatic until the day of the test and, as a result, attended practices within the 48 hour window prior to symptoms appearing.

LCSD 55 and staff are evaluating all close contacts of the positive individual.