LCSD 55 revises quarantine period to align with new CDC guidance

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — Laurens County School District 55 has revised their COVID-19 quarantine period to align with new guidance from the CDC.

The new guidance from the CDC was released last week and called for people who have come in contact with someone infected with the virus to resume normal activity after 10 days. According to the Associated Press, the change had been discussed for some time, as scientists have studied the incubation period for the virus.

The CDC’s latest guidance provided new options of seven and 10-day quarantine periods for those who come in close contact with a positive COVID case dependent on specific criteria. In both cases the quarantined individual must remain sympton free.

The seven day option requires someone in the quarantine period remain symptom free for seven days and produce a negative test. If the individual is able to do so it would officially end their quarantine period.

The 10-day option requires the quarantined individual to remain symptom free for 10 days. At the end of the tenth day the individual is still symptom free they can end their quarantine period.

While the CDC had said the incubation period for the virus was thought to extend to 14 days, most individuals became infectious and developed symptoms between 4 and 5 days after exposure.

“We are always anxious to have our staff and students in our schools and these new guidelines will help reduce the impact of time away from school for students. Anything we can do to minimize the health, social-emotional, and academic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic is a welcome opportunity. We will continue to remain vigilant with our safety practices and procedures during these unprecedented times,” said LCSD 55 Superintendent Dr. Ameca Thomas.