Columbus, N.C. (WSPA) – Whether it’s a stop for a meal off the interstate or a long time planned meet up with a friend, the Rural Seed in North Carolina has dining options and a good time for you. The restaurant is located off Highway 108 in Columbus, N.C. in a building that may not look like your typical restaurant.

The building is an old public works building and offers outdoor seating next to the herbs they grow and add to their meals. You can expect ingredients fresh from C & J Farms, the farm the owner and partners John Wilson, his wife Adrienne and Carl Pleasants work and own as well as dozens of others within a 30 mile radius.

Desserts are made in house and there are local beer offerings and live music. The restaurant is located at 322 East Mills Street Columbus, N.C.

The location is open Wed- Fri 11-9, Sat 9-9 and Sun 10-2. Find out more on their website