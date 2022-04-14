Abbeville, S.C. (WSPA) – In the heart of Abbeville on the historic square downtown sits a restaurant serving up fresh donuts, coffee, breakfast, lunch and soon a beer or two.

Two Brews opened by Matthew and Erin Gambrell opened in August 2021and is open Monday – Friday 7-2. They look forward to being open for Spring Festival and opening a food truck soon too.

The couple makes donuts fresh daily and are available for large batches with advance notice. Flavors are unique with cinnamon rolls of different kinds like Oreo and Butterfinger rolls.