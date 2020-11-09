Libertarian presidential candidate reflects on 2020 election campaign; looks towards the future

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA)–We’re hearing from this year’s Libertarian presidential candidate, Jo Jorgensen, who lives right here in the Upstate.

She tells 7-news she will continue her movement, even after President-Elect Joe Biden was declared the presumptive winner on Saturday.

Voters in every state in America, saw Dr. Jorgensen’s name on their ballots as a presidential candidate this year.

“Well the timing just worked out and I would’ve run earlier,” Dr. Jorgensen said.

Little did they know, the Libertarian candidate lives right here in the Upstate and is a full-time professor of psychology at Clemson University. She has been a full-time Senior Lecturer at the university since 2006.

“However, never mentioned to my students that I was running for president, but some of them of course had figured it out. And so, I would sometimes say, I’m here from beautiful downtown Seattle or Alaska, but I wouldn’t say why,” Jorgensen said. “In fact, I just had a student, two weeks ago emailed me and said, “I just put two and two together and realized that my Psychology professor is running for president. And he said he and his girlfriend were both going to vote for me,” she said.

Right now, Jorgensen has over one percent of America’s votes. She said this shows many Americans wanted another alternative.

“I think if people, if we’d had not such a contentious race, I think I could’ve gotten a lot more votes, but despite the fact that so many people were angry, they said you know what, I don’t want either one of them and they voted for us,” Jorgensen said.

About 75% of Jorgensen’s campaign volunteers were from outside the Libertarian party. She now wants to continue the momentum and put the third party on the map.

“I want to keep that momentum going and I’d like to start keeping the democrats and republicans honest, and say hey, if you’re not going to follow through with what you said you’d do, then you going to start losing your votes. The votes that you’re so arrogant enough to think you own,” Jorgensen said.

While votes are still being counted, Dr. Jorgensen said she hopes her movement will continue to spread throughout the nation.

“That voters understand that they know better how to spend their money and they know better that the decisions that their family needs than any special interest of lobbyist or bureaucrat in Washington and that people should be making their own decisions and not politicians in Washington,” Jorgensen said. “Right now, we’ve got a one size fits all, where from Washington, they’re telling us how to run our education, how to run our police, and everything else. These should be up to state and local communities, and then other decisions should be left up to the individual,” she added.

Dr. Jorgensen was previously the Libertarian party’s Vice-President nominee in 1996, with Harry Browne as her running mate. Jorgensen said she’s unsure if she will run again, but will keep her website up and see what happens.