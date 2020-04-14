Liberty Police, Pickens County Sheriff’s Office to hold briefing on homicide of 89-year-old

LIBERTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Liberty Police and Pickens County Sheriff’s Office will hold a briefing at 1:00 p.m. on the homicide of 89-year-old Margaret Karr.

Police announced the arrest of Thomas James Chapman late Monday night in connection with Karr’s murder. He is charged with Murder, first degree criminal sexual conduct, two counts of first degree Burglary, assault and battery of a high and aggravated Nature, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and larceny.

According to warrants, Chapman broke into the home, sexually assaulted the victim, strangled her, then cut her throat. Chapman also stole money from the home, warrants say.

Chapman was denied bond Tuesday morning.