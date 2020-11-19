Limestone University students collect donations to provide holiday feasts for families in need

CHEROKEE, CO. (WSPA) – Thanksgiving is only one week from away and students at Limestone University are hoping to donate food boxes to at least 25 lucky families in Blacksburg for their Turkey Bowl Revival 2020 initiative.

Students from the Social Work Organization and other clubs at the college are collecting holiday food items such as stuffing, mac and cheese, mashed potatoes, turkeys and rice to give to families in need.

The goal is for each group of students to receive enough donations to fill 25 boxes. The Social Work Organization has collected hundreds of dollars in financial donations thus far.

“I’ve gotten close to $800 in money donations for my group and I’ve brought in a bunch of canned goods. I probably have enough for 10 to 12 boxes right now,” Madison McCullough, president of The Social Work Organization said.

Students plan to use the financial donations to go grocery shopping to buy additional items to continue filling more boxes.

Students are asking for help from the community to donate what they can and will be accepting donations on the campus of Limestone University until Friday.

How to donate: