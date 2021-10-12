3 dead after postal worker opens fire in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three people are dead Tuesday, including the shooter, after a postal worker killed two other employees at a sorting facility in Memphis, FBI officials said.

Memphis Police confirmed a shooting at 2801 Park Avenue, a postal facility at Park Avenue and Pendleton.

Family members at the scene identified one of the victims as James Wilson, a manager at the facility. Law enforcement has not officially confirmed any names.

Roxanne Rogers, a cousin of Wilson, also works for the post office but not at this location. She said she doesn’t know what the shooting was about or whether James was targeted.

MPD said at 2:50 p.m. that there were no active threats and the scene is secured. Local police are assisting FBI and the US Postal Service at the scene.

The Postal Service said the incident is being investigated as workplace violence.

The Postal Service released a statement Tuesday:

“The Postal Service is saddened at the events that took place today in Memphis. Our thoughts are with the family members, friends and coworkers of the individuals involved. The Postal Service will be providing resources to all employees at the East Lamar Carrier Annex in the coming days and weeks.”

The East Lamar Carrier Annex does not have a retail space for customers, the postal service said. It is a sorting facility.