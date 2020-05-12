LIVE | Gov. Kemp, DPH, GEMA, and Georgia Guard give update on COVID-19

ATLANTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Governor Kemp, Georgia Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Kathleen Toomey, Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency Director Homer Bryson, and Georgia National Guard Adjutant General Tom Carden will give a briefing on COVID-19.
During the update, Governor Kemp announced a new executive order, extending restrictions on a number of venues.
Live performance venues, bars and night clubs must remain closed until May 31, 2020.
Updates to come…
