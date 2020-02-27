Live: Pete Buttigieg attends roundtable in Greenville ahead of primary

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Pete Buttigieg will be attending a health equity roundtable in Greenville Thursday afternoon.
The event is being hosted at Nicholtown Missionary Baptist Church two days prior to Saturday’s South Carolina’s primary.
