Live updates: 2 taken to hospital after shooting at Heritage High School in Newport News, suspect not in custody

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News police say two people were shot Monday at Heritage High School.

Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew said the two victims’ injuries were not believed to be life-threatening. Both victims were 17 years old. A boy was shot in the side of the face, Drew said. A girl was shot in the lower leg.

The school has been evacuated and two other people suffered non gunshot-related injuries.

Drew said that the suspect was not in custody as of 1:30 p.m. but authorities were searching for them. Drew said information indicates that the victims and suspect knew each other and it doesn’t appear that the shooter was looking to shoot others.

Rumors that there were active shooters at other schools are false, police said.

Students were being evacuated and sent to the school’s tennis courts, authorities say. Parents can meet their children there.

  • WAVY’s Drone 10 flies over Heritage High School in Newport News after a shooting there on Sept. 20, 2021.
  • Drone 10 over the tennis courts at Heritage High School after a shooting on Sept. 20, 2021. Students were evacuating there.
  • WAVY’s Drone 10 flies over Heritage High School in Newport News after a shooting there on Sept. 20, 2021.

Nearby Achievable Dream Academy has also been placed on lockdown.

There’s still a major police presence in the area and the FBI confirmed it is assisting Newport News police.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated. WAVY has a crew at the scene also gathering information.

Black Lives Matter 757 also tweeted it would hold a vigil tonight at 7:57 p.m. in Newport News.

