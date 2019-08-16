Thing to do this weekend in Upstate SC & WNC Aug. 16-18

It’s well documented that while Georgia is The Peach State, South Carolina produces more peaches every year, with many of them grown right here in the Upstate. There’s even a giant Peachoid along Interstate 85 in Gaffney to prove our point.

During National Peach Month in August, Livin’ Upstate takes a look at this sweet, fuzzy stone fruit that Southern cooks use to make everything from peach lemonade and iced tea to pies and cobblers.