Local non-profit working to provide mortgage downpayment assistance for Prisma Healthcare workers

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Mortgage downpayment assistance could soon be on the way to people who work for Prisma Healthcare.

Earlier this week, city leaders gave approval to a first reading that would designate $50-thousand dollars for Community Works to provide downpayment assistance to first-time homeowners who work for Prisma Health.

This is all in an effort to retain healthcare workers here in Greenville.

Latorrie Geer is the Chief Operating Officer for Community Works, which is a local non-profit financial institution. She said Prisma stepped up to the plate to help their employees.

“Especially those employees who don’t make the higher salary ranges but helping them to be able to attain the American dream of owning their first home,” said Geer.

This employee assistance program offers up to $5-thousand dollars to first time home buyers who are at 90-percent of the area median income.

For the most part, Geer said the loans are forgivable after five years. This specific program’s money comes from Prisma health, and the resources are provided through the company’s HR.

“Our primary purpose is to help those underserved and under-represented individuals be able to gain access to capital but also to build assets and to move up the economic mobility ladder,” said Geer.

According to Tammie Hoy Hawkins, CEO of Community Works, said the program runs far beyond just providing the initial downpayment money.

“Every down payment assistance opportunity that we provide, we provide financial coaching and financial assistance,” Hawkins said. “So, we’re not only helping them get into the home but we’re helping them stay in the home through budgeting and coaching and counseling. “

She said their assistance in the past has helped more than just healthcare workers. The institution previously partnered with the school district and provided financial help to 30 teachers in the county.

“Really, anyone like Prisma could participate in a program like this if they wanted to supply an employee-assisted benefit,” Hawkins said. “As you know, affordable housing continues to be a challenge for many of our working individuals in Greenville.”

This helps to achieve the city’s 20 year plan to provide available and affordable housing. It also allows workers to plant their roots in Greenville and stay.

Hawkins said the institution has served more than 600 homeowners since the start of the program.

If you’re someone in need of down payment assistance or if you’re an employer looking to provide an assistance program to your employees, or are looking to learn more about Community Works, click here.