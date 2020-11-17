Local soup kitchens prepare for Thanksgiving surge

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Around this time of year food banks around the Upstate are gearing up to provide holiday meals to hundreds of families in need.

Loaves and Fishes, an organization that collects and distributes donations to food banks and soup kitchens in the area, said they’ve given out over 800 turkeys this past week.

Project Host, a soup kitchen in Greenville said this Thanksgiving they’ll be preparing a to-go turkey dinner to encourage social distancing.

Tobin Simpson, CEO of Project host said the demand for food has surged since the pandemic began in March and he estimates they’ve given out about 150 bag lunches each day.

“We also have our food truck and through the food truck we are in four different communities in outlying areas. These are areas of need and we’re serving about 550 meals per week,” Simpson said.

Project Host plans to serve delicious traditional Thanksgiving food and they’ll have plenty of volunteers to help out.

“Turkey, dressing, gravy and I had Sphinx reach out to me today and they’re going to bring their food truck out here and offer chicken from the truck,” Simpson said.

While the pandemic has increased food insecurity in the Upstate many organizations say they’re prepared to meet the needs of the community this holiday season.

Greer Soup Kitchen plans to host a hunger walk this Sunday to help bring in more donations for the holidays.

“This is our only fundraiser and we do it at this time of year because November is hunger month. This year I’ve designed a new t-shirt, we’ll tour the buildings, the tiny homes that we’re building on the campus and then to the soup kitchen,” Martha Bennett, director of operations at Greer Soup Kitchen said.

The Greer Soup Kitchen is already loaded with all of the volunteers they need for the holiday, but could use more volunteers for days before and after Thanksgiving.

For more information on how to get involved with Greer Soup Kitchen or Project Host, please click on each link.