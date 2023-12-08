GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – In the past month, Dr. Meghan Hauser has tended to 11 dogs with respiratory illnesses. Eleven is a much higher rate than normal, she said, and most of the dogs affected are usually healthy and active.

“The thing that’s concerning to me about it is that these are otherwise healthy dogs and three of these 11 have turned into pneumonia,” the Augusta Road Animal Hospital veterinarian told 7News Friday.

She said that while she is still uncertain whether these cases are tied to the sometimes deadly canine respiratory virus circulating portions of the country, she and other vets in the area know it is not kennel cough.

She ruled out the more common kennel cough after running a battery of tests on one of the 11 dogs she’s treated.

“It didn’t come back as any of the common [illnesses] that we can test for,” she said. “That’s been a complicating part of this: We don’t know what this virus is.”

Here are symptoms Dr. Hauser advised dog owners to look out for:

wet cough

fever

lethargy

loss of appetite

She said dog owners who notice these symptoms should call their vet.

“Somebody calls me and says, ‘Hey, my dog’s been coughing for a couple days,’ I want to go ahead and see them,” she said.

During her investigation into the spread of the illness, Dr. Hauser said she discovered most of the sick dogs had been boarded, had been to the groomer or had visited the dog park.

She recommends avoiding those locations for the time being, as close contact allows for easier transmission for the sickness.