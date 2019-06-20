Locash, Dylan Scott and Chris Rice at WSSL 100’s Pickin’ in the Park

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) — Country stars performed for a big crowd in Spartanburg Wednesday night at WSSL 100’s 6th annual “Pickin in the Park” concert.

Chase Rice made a surprise appearance as a performer. The star is a former Survivor contestant, UNC football playe and co-writer of Florida Georgia Line’s song “Cruise.”

He was one of 6 singers who performed at the concert, including the duo Locash, Dylan Scott, Russell Dickerson, Rachel Wammack and Joe Lasher, and up-and-coming artist from Weaverville, NC.

Backstage, Dylan Scott said he was excited to perform songs from his newly released E-P “Nothing To Do Town.”

“Nothing To Do Town is about my hometown. There’s a song on it called Anniversary, which is about my wife and I. It was our anniversary, so I wrote a song for her.”

Chart-topping Rachel Wammack says she just released a song “Something People Say” about an ex-boyfriend who said he wanted to grab lunch after a break-up. She says writing it was a cathartic experience.

“It was a hard one for me to put out because it was so personal, but I think that’s what people relate to, things that are real and honest.”

Russell Dickerson tells us he never expected his song “Yours” to become one of the most popular first dance songs at weddings.

“I look forward to Instagram and all the videos I’m tagged in,” he says. “First dance here, first dance there, you know.”

The concert was a fundraiser for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and honored cancer patient Syndey Clark and cancer survivor Elizabeth Williams on stage

“It means a lot,” 17 year-old Williams says. “This is my first concert ever, so I’m very excited about that!”