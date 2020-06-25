LCSD 55 shares update on return to school plan

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Laurens County School District 55 shared an update on their return to school plans for the fall following the release of guidance and recommendations from the AccelerateED Task Force.

In accordance with AccelerateED guidelines, a local task force has been created to plan for the opening of schools in the district, and will meet on July 7 to discuss structure, logistics and program delivery models for curriculum.

LCSD 55 Superintendent Dr. Amec Thomas said “We hope to have final plans in place by mid-July. We ask our constituents to please be patient as COVID-19 remains a fluid situation.”

A recent survey of parents/family/staff preferences within the district revealed only 23.6% of respondents preferred a normal 5-day a week, face-to-face schedule. 17.5% of respondents said they favored all e-learning with no face-to-face interaction and 16.5% suggested staggered days.

Additionally, the district is working on a Virtual Academy option for families planning on keeping their children at home.

Read the full release from Chief of Staff Ed Murray below: