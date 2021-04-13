Lyman Elem. teacher honored as state presidential award finalist

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Ruth Howell (left) and Molly Spearman (right) (From: Spartanburg District 5)

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A Lyman Elementary School teacher was recognized for her efforts inside the classroom at a special ceremony in Columbia on Tuesday.

Spartanburg District 5 said 3rd grade teacher Ruth Howell was named a South Carolina Finalist for the Presidential Award for Excellence in Math and Science.

Howell along with other finalists were recognized in the ceremony with South Carolina Superintendent Molly Spearman.

As a state finalist, Howell will advance to the national level of the competition.

