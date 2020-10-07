Major progress made in a $21 million downtown Anderson project

ANDERSON, SC (WSPA)–Great strides are being made in a $21 million development project that is shocking blocks in downtown Anderson.

You can hear the sound of electricity sparking the streets of downtown Anderson. The city is undergoing major face-lifts that will bring tons of new energy.

“And that is a new hotel. It’s a Hilton Home2 Suites, and it’s also going to be a multi-use building with restaurants in it, and outdoor dining, and some meeting space,” said David McCuen, City Manager of Anderson.

The project has been in the works for approximately three years. It’s a part development plan called, “Shock The Block”, which will include the 87 room hotel. It will also bring major streetscape upgrades on Market Street, and an eight story parking garage with a hit feature.

“It has what I call, “On top of Anderson”. And it’ll be a commercial tenant space,” McCuen said. “It’s going to have an indoor-outdoor area for a bar and grill and we’re really excited about that being an attraction for downtown,” McCuen said.

“I have basically a front row seat to the new improvements to South Main Street, which will hopefully start getting people to start coming to South Main Street.” said Dawn Drucker, Owner of Simply Country Chic.

Downtown business owners like Drucker believe this will bring a lot of business to her store and her next-door neighbors’ too.

“We have some people coming up from Charleston and Columbia, but I think we will have even more now. So it’s another piece of our business model,” said Clay Martin, Owner of Bark.

The city said the goal is to enhance the quality of life and give people a full nightlife experience.

“The one thing a project like this does for you, is it’s a domino effect. There’s many other developers that have projects in the works downtown as well right now,” McCuen said.

“I think this is the beginning of many hospitality hotel type of venues,” Martin said.

People said overall, they hope it will bring more foot traffic to electrify the city.

“We’re missing that foot traffic still. We’ve got lots of drive-by traffic, it’s the foot traffic that we need people to start getting out and walking the downtown, visiting these unique little shops and restaurants that we have down here,” Drucker said.

The projects are set to be completed and fully functional by late spring 2021. The city said they plan to expand the new development model along main street, including in the heart of downtown.