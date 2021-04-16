Man accused in 3-year-old’s death due in bond court Friday morning

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — Jerry Robinson, a man accused by police of playing a role in the death of his 3-year-old foster daughter, Victoria Rose Robinson, in January, will go in front of a circuit court judge Friday morning to be assigned bond.

The court appearance is scheduled for 9:30 a.m.

Robinson was arrested after the child, more commonly known as Tori, died in the hospital Jan. 14. In the 911 call, Robinson told dispatchers Tori had choked on water and needed CPR; however, the county coroner’s office determined her death homicide by blunt force trauma.

Court records indicate Robinson’s attorney has requested a bond of $50,000.

According to the assistant solicitor, Robinson told investigators he had never hurt the little girl. He said his wife, Ariel Robinson, would beat the child with various objects like shoes, belts and paddles.

