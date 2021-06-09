Man accused of naked Asheville break-ins attempted to run over deputy during arrest, deputies say

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office said a naked man wanted for breaking into Asheville homes attempted to run over a deputy in a stolen van before he was arrested Wednesday morning.

Deputies were looking for James Cody Pickard, 35, in the Oakley area Wednesday morning. They found him in front of a home on Harris Road after a tip from a resident.

As the deputy approached the van Pickard was in, the deputy was able to open the vehicle door and attempted to take him into custody. Deputies then said Pickard put the vehicle in reverse and nearly pinned the deputy against a utility pole with the door of the van.

Pickard put the car in drive and ran into a ditch. He got out and ran away, deputies said.

After a short chase, Pickard was taken into custody.

Pickard was charged with assault with a deadly weapon intent to kill inflicting serious injury, possession of stolen motor vehicle and resist, delay and obstruct, in addition to the 26 charges he faces in Asheville.

He is currently being held on a $400,000 bond related to the prior breaking and entering charges and will face additional charges brought by the Sheriff’s Office.