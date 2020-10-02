Man arrested following officer-involved shooting in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) — Two Spartanburg police officers were involved in a shooting overnight Friday.

According to police, the two officers were in a parking lot across from Club Rehab on Kensington Drive when they heard a disturbance. The officers said they saw a man with a gun and during an ensuing incident one of the officers fired at the suspect, but the bullet did not strike the suspect.

The suspect was then arrested and transported to City Hall.

While on the scene, officers said several shots were fired by someone in the crowd in the parking lot on the opposite side of Club Rehab. Shortly thereafter, a man arrived at Spartanburg Medical with a gunshot wound and claimed he was shot while at Club Rehab. The victim’s injuries are not considered life-threatening.

SLED is investigating the shooting and both officers involved in the incident are on administrative leave with pay pending an internal review of the shooting.