WALHALLA, S.C. (WSPA) – A Seneca man was arrested over the weekend for burglary and sexual assault.

Christopher Glenn Carranza, 37, of Cool Bridge Drive, was arrested Sunday morning after officials say he broke into a home, climbed into bed with a child and told them to perform sexual acts.

Deputies were called to the home in the Salem area Sunday morning after a resident called to report a possible sexual assault of a child.

The resident of the home and a family member of the victim told deputies they returned home Sunday morning and found Carranza inside the house, and told him to leave.

The adults said they had seen Carranza at a party earlier in the morning, but had not invited him to their house.

Deputies said Carranza entered the home while the owner and family member were away and went into the bedroom of a child. According to his arrest warrant, Carranza instructed the child to perform sexual acts.

Carranza was booked into the Oconee County Detention Center and given a $85,257.50 bond. He has since been released from jail on an electronic monitoring device.

This incident is still under investigation.