Man arrested in connection with fatal Ashveille apartment shooting

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A 29-year-old Candler man was arrested in connection with a fatal Asheville apartment shooting.

Police announced Friday that Tyran Dewayne Burton is charged with aiding and abetting first degree murder following last week’s fatal shooting at Pisgah View Apartments. The shooting resulted in the death of 29-year-old Adrian Terrell Smith and left another person injured.

Burton is being held at the Buncombe County Detention Center on $50,000 bond. Police said they have identified additional persons of interest in the shooting, but no further information is available at this time.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110 or Asheville-Buncombe Crime Stoppers at (828) 255-5050, if they wish to remain anonymous.