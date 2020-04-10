1  of  14
Closings and Delays
Bethel United Methodist - Spartanburg First Baptist Church of Campobello Forestville Baptist Church-Greenville Hardy Chapel Baptist Church - Spartanburg Lutheran Church of Our Saviour Sandy Springs Baptist Church Set Free Christian Fellowship Southern Eye Associates Spartanburg Regional Heart Wellness Program SpringWell Church - Taylors, SC The Greenville UU Fellowship Tucapau Baptist Church - Startex,SC White Hall Independent Methodist Church Zoar United Methodist Church

Man arrested in connection with fatal Ashveille apartment shooting

Top Stories

by: WSPA

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo Courtesy Asheville Police)

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A 29-year-old Candler man was arrested in connection with a fatal Asheville apartment shooting.

Police announced Friday that Tyran Dewayne Burton is charged with aiding and abetting first degree murder following last week’s fatal shooting at Pisgah View Apartments. The shooting resulted in the death of 29-year-old Adrian Terrell Smith and left another person injured.

Burton is being held at the Buncombe County Detention Center on $50,000 bond. Police said they have identified additional persons of interest in the shooting, but no further information is available at this time.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110 or Asheville-Buncombe Crime Stoppers at (828) 255-5050, if they wish to remain anonymous.   

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Livin Upstate Deals
Engagement and Wedding Announcements
Remarkable Women
Things To Do
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories