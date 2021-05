MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A man has been charged in connection to a house fire that killed a dog in McDowell County.

On May 12, a fire destroyed a home on Veterans Drive and killed a dog inside the house, deputies said.

50-year-old Christopher Jerome Conley, of Marion, has been charged with second-degree arson and cruelty to animals, according to McDowell County Sheriff’s Office.

An investigation led to Conley, who is acquainted with the occupant of the home, according to deputies.