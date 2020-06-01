Man charged in Greenville County hotel shooting that left one injured

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A 24-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with last week’s shooting at a hotel on Woodruff Road that left one injured.

Investigators with the sheriff’s office said Zhan Nmn Cobb, of Asheville, was arrested by North Carolina’s SBI early Monday morning.

Cobb is charged with two counts of attempted murder and two counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime. Investigators said Cobb visited someone at the hotel and, when an altercation happened, he shot at multiple people, hitting one.

The shooting victim suffered as least one gunshot wound, but is recovering.

Cobb is awaiting extradition from North Carolina at this time.