Man charged with 57 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor in Buncombe Co.

Michael Smith (Source: Buncombe County Detention Center)

BUNCOMBE, N.C. (WSPA) – The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office said a man has been charged with 57 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor Tuesday.

Deputies charged Michael Gauge Smith, 26, of Candler, with 38 counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and 19 counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

According to deputies, the Sheriff’s Community Enforcement Team and Major Case Unit executed a search warrant at a residence on Anna Francis Way and took Smith into custody.

Smith was also charged with 57 counts related to possession of child pornography, according to deputies.

Smith is in the Buncombe County Detention Center under a $350,000 bond.

