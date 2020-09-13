Man charged with DUI in deadly crash denied bond

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man charged with DUI in a crash that left four dead on Friday was denied bond Saturday night.

Richard Shane Plowden, of Taylors, was denied bond at his bond hearing Saturday night.

At the hearing Plowden apologized, and family members of the four people killed in the Friday collision spoke about their loved ones.

Plowden faces several charges including four counts of felony DUI resulting in death.

More information on the collision and the victims can be found here.