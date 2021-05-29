Man dead after shooting on Keys Street in Anderson, coroner confirms

ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – The Anderson County Coroner said a man has died after a shooting incident Friday night.

The incident happened in the 3000 block of Keys Street around 11:00 p.m.

The coroner identified the victim as Kurtis Lee Bordelon, 27, of Anderson.

The coroner said Medshore EMS, Anderson County EMS and Anderson County Sheriff’s Office arrived on scene and found a male victim with a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to the hospital and died from a gunshot wound to the chest, according to the coroner’s office.

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday morning.

The shooting is under investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office.