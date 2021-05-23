Man dead after shooting on Pressley St. in Greenwood, police investigating

GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenwood County Coroner’s Office said a man has died after a gunshot wound Sunday morning.

The coroner identified the victim as Antone Romar Starks, 39, of Greenwood.

The Greenwood Police Department said around 2 a.m. Antone and a woman were walking to their apartment on Pressley Street when they were approached by a Black man.

The woman went inside the apartment and that is when the suspect shot Starks, according to the Facebook post.

Starks was taken to the hospital where he died, according to the coroner’s office.

The Greenwood Police Department is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at (864) 942-8407.

