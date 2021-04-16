Man dies in Laurens County incident

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — An incident in Clinton resulted in the death of a Laurens County man Thursday night.

According to the coroner’s office, the incident happened on Leesville Church Road around 7:25 p.m. The victim, 65-year-old Marlon Brando Johnson, was taken to a local hospital for treatment but later died from his injuries.

The coroner’s office is still working to determine the cause and manner of Johnson’s death.

The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office confirmed an investigation is ongoing and charges in the case are pending.

