Man faces additional charges for indecent liberties with a child in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A man is facing additional charges for indecent liberties with a child in Asheville.

We previously reported Emilio Sanchez-Jose was charged with one count of indecent liberties with a child on Sept. 1. Asheville Police Department added charges to Sanchez-Jose’s initial charge.

After further investigation, the police have arrested Sanchez-Jose on additional charges for statutory sex offense of a child by an adult and statutory rape of a child by an adult.

He is currently in Buncombe County jail with a bond of $100,000 bond.