Man faces additional charges for indecent liberties with a child in Asheville

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Emilio Sanchez-Jose (Source: Buncombe County Detention Center)

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A man is facing additional charges for indecent liberties with a child in Asheville.

We previously reported Emilio Sanchez-Jose was charged with one count of indecent liberties with a child on Sept. 1. Asheville Police Department added charges to Sanchez-Jose’s initial charge.

After further investigation, the police have arrested Sanchez-Jose on additional charges for statutory sex offense of a child by an adult and statutory rape of a child by an adult.

He is currently in Buncombe County jail with a bond of $100,000 bond.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Red Zone video and scores
Mascot Challenge
High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
First Responder Friday
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store