GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — The Greenville County Sheriff’s office is investigating a man’s death. Deputies say the man was found dead in the parking lot of La Barrita Sports Bar Thursday night.

Deputies responded to a call about a fight at the sports bar, located at 2217 W. Blue Ridge Drive, around 10:15 p.m. They report finding the victim dead in the parking lot upon arrival.

The sheriff’s office has not yet released suspect information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.