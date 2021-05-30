Man killed during shooting on Trotter Road in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON CO., S.C. (WSPA) – The Anderson County Coroner said a man was killed during a shooting Saturday night.

The coroner identified the victim as Richard Chapell, 44, of Anderson.

Medshore EMS, Anderson County EMS and Anderson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a

reported shooting incident in the 1000 block of Trotter Road around 10:30 p.m. and found male

victim with a gunshot wound.

According to the coroner, the victim was shot by another person inside the home and was pronounced dead at the scene due to a gunshot wound to the head.

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday morning.

This case remains under investigation by the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office and Anderson County Office of the Coroner.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office.