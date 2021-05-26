Man receives 15-year prison sentence for Cowpens home break-in

COWPENS, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg Solicitor said a man received 15-years in prison Tuesday for breaking into a Cowpens home in 2019.

Vincent E. Logan, 45, of Spartanburg, pleaded guilty to first-degree burglary that occurred on March 31, 2019 at a home along Kasler Road.

Cowpens Police received a report of a suspicious person on the porch of a home along Starcliff Road about 5 a.m. When the officer investigated the complaint, they heard a loud crash and an alarm sounding at a nearby home along Kasler Road, according to the solicitor’s office.

The first officer called for back-up and responded to the second home. When officers went to the second home, they found that someone used a flower pot to force open a porch door. Logan was found hiding in the basement with a razor blade.

“This case is a good illustration of community-oriented policing,” Assistant Solicitor Eddie Hunter said. “A concerned citizen called 911 to report a suspicious person. Cowpens police responded in a timely fashion and caught Mr. Logan in the act of committing a serious crime.”

Logan’s prior criminal record included convictions for assault and battery with intent to kill and multiple burglaries.

Logan will serve 85% of his sentence before he is eligible for parole.