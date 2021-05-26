Man receives 15-year prison sentence for Cowpens home break-in

Top Stories

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Vincent E. Logan (Source: Spartanburg County)

COWPENS, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg Solicitor said a man received 15-years in prison Tuesday for breaking into a Cowpens home in 2019.

Vincent E. Logan, 45, of Spartanburg, pleaded guilty to first-degree burglary that occurred on March 31, 2019 at a home along Kasler Road.

Cowpens Police received a report of a suspicious person on the porch of a home along Starcliff Road about 5 a.m. When the officer investigated the complaint, they heard a loud crash and an alarm sounding at a nearby home along Kasler Road, according to the solicitor’s office.

The first officer called for back-up and responded to the second home. When officers went to the second home, they found that someone used a flower pot to force open a porch door. Logan was found hiding in the basement with a razor blade.

“This case is a good illustration of community-oriented policing,” Assistant Solicitor Eddie Hunter said. “A concerned citizen called 911 to report a suspicious person. Cowpens police responded in a timely fashion and caught Mr. Logan in the act of committing a serious crime.”

Logan’s prior criminal record included convictions for assault and battery with intent to kill and multiple burglaries.

Logan will serve 85% of his sentence before he is eligible for parole.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store