Man receives 25-year prison sentence for child sex abuse in 2018

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg Solicitor said a man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison Friday after he was convicted of sexually assaulting a child.

Mark Anthony Gilbert, 50, of Taylors, was found guilty of four counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

On July 18, 2018, Spartanburg County deputies learned about an allegation of sexual abuse involving Gilbert and an underage teenage girl. The victim described the crimes during a forensic interview at the Childrenโ€™s Advocacy Center. The victim also disclosed that Gilbert forced her to watch pornography, according to the solicitor’s office.

โ€œThe victimโ€™s compelling testimony was the key to the conviction,โ€ Assistant Solicitor Wendy Hallford said.

Gilbert will have his name added to the Sex Offender Registry and the Central Registry of Abuse and Neglect.