Man receives 25-year prison sentence for child sex abuse in 2018

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg Solicitor said a man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison Friday after he was convicted of sexually assaulting a child.

Mark Anthony Gilbert, 50, of Taylors, was found guilty of four counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

On July 18, 2018, Spartanburg County deputies learned about an allegation of sexual abuse involving Gilbert and an underage teenage girl. The victim described the crimes during a forensic interview at the Children’s Advocacy Center. The victim also disclosed that Gilbert forced her to watch pornography, according to the solicitor’s office.

“The victim’s compelling testimony was the key to the conviction,” Assistant Solicitor Wendy Hallford said.

Gilbert will have his name added to the Sex Offender Registry and the Central Registry of Abuse and Neglect.