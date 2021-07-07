Man wanted for attempted murder dead following stand-off in Gaffney

GAFFNEY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Cherokee County Coroner is investigating the death of a Spartanburg man who was wanted for attempted murder and reportedly took his life during a stand-off on Wednesday.

According to a release from Coroner Dennis Fowler, the incident occurred at 207 White Plains Road in Gaffney Wednesday afternoon. The deceased was identified as 52-year-old Robert Wayne Crocker.

Crocker was wanted for attempted murder in a convenience store shooting in late June.

Fowler released the following statement:

“Crocker was pronounced dead at 207 White Plains Road following a stand-off with deputies who had come to the residence to serve a warrant for his arrest. Crocker was in the driver’s seat of a van that was parked outside a residence at 207 White Plains Road when officers arrived about 12:35 p.m. After a period of time spent trying to communicate with Crocker, deputies reported having heard a pop like sound from inside the vehicle about 1:20 p.m. Crocker was found unresponsive once officers made entry to the vehicle at 2:30 p.m,” Fowler said.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Thursday morning.

