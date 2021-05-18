Manhunt underway for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect who shot at deputies

LEWISVILLE, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Deputies are telling residents in a Chester County community to lock their doors and remain vigilant as authorities search for a suspect who fired shots at deputies during a police chase.

Authorities said the suspect was last seen around noon Tuesday near Sloan road and Highway 9.

According to the Chester County Sheriff’s Office, deputies attempted to pull over a “suspicious vehicle” around 11 p.m. Monday night near the Bojangles at Edgeland Road and Highway 9 in Richburg.

Officials said the driver refused to stop and a police chase began. The passenger fired multiple shots at deputies, hitting at least two CCSO vehicles, as the pursuit hit triple digits.

Chester County Sheriff’s Office deputy vehicle struck by gunfire.

“By the grace of God, the deputy wasn’t hit,” said Chester County Sheriff Max Dorsey.

The driver took Highway 9 into Chester and then Highway 72 into York County before turning on Highway 901 and returning to Chester County. The car crashed on Hwy 9 between Sload Road and Lewisville High School.

Deputies are still searching for an armed and dangerous man, identified as 27-year-old Tyler Donett Terry, in the woods in the area. Officials called it an “active and dangerous scene” and told residents to lock their doors and call 911 if they spot any suspicious activity.

Tyler Donnet Terry (courtesy of the Chester County Sheriff’s Office)

Authorities said Adrienne Simpson was the driver of the vehicle. She was immediately taken into custody following the crash.

Adrienne Simpson (courtesy of the Chester County Sheriff’s Office)

All three schools in Lewisville will be remote learning today as the hunt for Terry continues, Chester County Schools said. The district said there are no safety concerns for schools in the Great Falls or Chester areas who are staying on a two-hour delay.

Chester County Sheriff Max Dorsey provides update: