Many eyes on GA senate run-off races; big numbers voted early ahead of Tuesday’s election day

HART COUNTY, GA (WSPA)–All eyes are on the Georgia run-off elections set for Tuesday. Republican Incumbent David Perdue is trying to keep his seat, facing a challenge from Democrat Jon Ossoff. Republican, Kelly Loeffler is running against Democrat Rev. Raphael Warnock.

Early voting has taken center stage again, and thousands of people have already cast their votes in this run-off election.

Early voting started in the state on December 14th, and ended last Thursday, according to Hart County Election staff. The County staff said the voter turnout has been the most Hart County has ever seen for a run-off election.

“We’ve had 5,147 advance voting, people cast ballots. So we are over 7,000 at this point, and we’re still accepting absentee ballots,” said Robin Webb, Hart County Election Coordinator.

Webb said 18,000 people are eligible to vote in the county, and 17,000 are active voter. Webb said 50% of people who can vote, already have. In fact, 300 to 500 people came out to vote early everyday in the County.

Among those who’ve already cast in their ballots or will, are first time voters and poll workers, who said they want to contribute in one of the state’s most contested races.

“It’s just impact because what you do makes an impact and we are an important state for voting and you need to be involved in what you’re growing up in. Speaking on social media only does a certain amount, until you actually act on it yourself,” said Alex Mouchet, voter and poll worker.

While Georgia, has made national headlines with the 2020 presidential election, some said they’re a little concerned about one thing.

“Concerned about the fraud that might be going in through the mail-in votes. That’s the reason I didn’t use a mail in vote this time,” said J.D. Hollis, voter.

“And you do see and hear about a lot of fraud and stuff, so it’s important that we get good reliable people in here and know that the system that we’re using is not fraud, so that way the news can report it in an open fashion and so that people can feel confident that their vote is getting where it needs to be,” Mouchet said.

County election workers said they haven’t had major problems with the machines they just received last year, and that’s why they’re encouraging everyone to vote on Tuesday.

“I think it’s really important for us young people to come out and vote because this is who we’re going to live with for the next 20, 40, 50 years. It’s somebody we’re going have to have in office, make decisions for us that we can’t make,” said Champane Crump, voter and poll worker.

“Just please come out and vote, please. If you have not voted absentee, if you have not early voted, please go out to all your precincts and vote. It’s very important. This is the most important election there is, besides the presidential election,” said Brenda Price, Poll Manager, at the Goldmine Precinct in Hart County.

The county is anticipating approximately 3,000 additional voters on Tuesday. Webb said 2,000 absentee mail ballots have been accepted and nearly 1,800 have been scanned for tabulation. Webb said the early processing makes election night go more quickly.

Hart County election officials said it’s important to note that no ballots will be counted until after polls close at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday.