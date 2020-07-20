Mauldin City Council to discuss mask ordinance due to spike in COVID-19 cases

Counties across Greenville are establishing mask ordinances to stop the spread of coronavirus.

The latest Golden Strip city to consider the importance of masks is Mauldin and council members in are expected to vote on an emergency ordinance requiring residents to wear face coverings.

This ordinance will apply to grocery stores, pharmacies, and any retail store that sells food.

“It should be mandated everywhere around South Carolina because you can think you’re doing good one day, and the next day you could die. You could lose your life,” Travis Boyd, minister and Mauldin resident, said.

Many other retail businesses including salons and barber shops are to require to employees to wear masks and urge customers to wear masks through signs with information to help slow the spread of the virus.

Council member Taft Matney said this decision comes after the alarming number of cases in Greenville.

Face coverings help immensely in this battle and we’re seeing the numbers spike in Greenville county. Greenville county is a hot spot as well as the state and I think that we as a city need to do our part in making sure we help slow the spread,” Matney said.

Some Mauldin residents agree that face coverings should be required.

“ I am one of the ones that believe in social distancing, I think the masks are much needed,” Lisa Bailey, community activist, said.

Bailey said especially with the likelihood that some children will attend in-person school in the fall, parents and members of the community should be willing to do anything they can to help stop the spread for the children’s sake.

She worries that if a mask ordinance isn’t enforced and required outside in the community, then this could be a danger for children when they return to school this fall.

“We already have a concern with our children going back to the school system, that’s why a lot of parents really don’t want them to go back,” Bailey said.

Law enforcement will be responsible for enforcing the ordinance, violators of the ordinance could face a civil citation of up to $25

Those with medical issues that prevent them from being able to wear masks and children below the age of two would not be required to wear face coverings.

For more information on the proposed ordinance, click here.